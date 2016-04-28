Posted By: Katherine Long
April 28, 2016
Deacon Tom is the best! We are so blessed at OLGC to have him!
Well deserved recognition!
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Currently you have JavaScript disabled. In order to post comments, please make sure JavaScript and Cookies are enabled, and reload the page. Click here for instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your browser.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Deacon Tom is the best! We are so blessed at OLGC to have him!
Well deserved recognition!