2016: A look back

Compiled by Tom Maguire

Associate editor

2016: It was a year when charity was both displayed and recognized throughout the seven-county Diocese of Syracuse. Churches marked milestones, and so did many members of the clergy. There were new vows and a continued dedication to old commitments, such as fixing monuments in cemeteries. Two priests and several deacons were ordained. Before a new year begins, here’s a look back at some key events that happened worldwide and within the diocese.

January

• Pollster John Zogby spoke to statistics students at his alma mater, Notre Dame Junior-Senior High School in Utica. Also a Le Moyne College graduate, Zogby said polling is a way to find out what people value.

• Francis House, on Syracuse’s North side, celebrated its 25th anniversary. Francis House is a place for people who are living their last days on earth.

• The first members of the newly formed Bishop Grimes Athletic Hall of Fame were inducted.

• Bishop Robert J. Cunningham traveled with several hundred people from the diocese and beyond to the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

• Former Le Moyne College President Father Kevin G. O’Connell, SJ, died at the age of 77 in Weston, Mass.

• Marline Watkins, founder of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality North American Volunteers, was named a “Catholic of the Year” by Our Sunday Visitor.

February

• The diocese observed Catholic Schools Week with the theme of Faith, Knowledge, and Service.

• Pope Francis met Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow in Cuba.

• Catechumens from around the diocese gathered at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception for the Rite of Election. The following week, candidates and RCIA leaders celebrated the Rite of Recognition and the Call to Continuing Conversion there.

• Mercy House of the Southern Tier, a home for the terminally ill, opened in Endicott.

March

• Joseph’s House, a home for mothers facing unplanned pregnancies, celebrated its second anniversary.

• Four Missionaries of Charity murdered March 4 in Yemen “are the martyrs of today,” Pope Francis said.

• The annual IGNITE Catholic Men’s Conference was held at the SRC Arena. More than 800 men attended.

• Mother Angelica, founder of EWTN, died at age 92 after a long illness.

• Mark Barlow was appointed director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse.

1 2 3 4