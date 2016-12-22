Nativity comes to life at Assumption

Angels Ashlyn Fuller, Rachel Reeder, and Nina Reeder.- SUN PHOTO | CHUCK WAINWRIGHT
December 22, 2016
A unique living Nativity was presented at the Franciscan Church of the Assumption in Syracuse Dec. 18. The church was filled with prayer and song, followed by a re-creation of the live Nativity first created by St. Francis of Assisi in Greccio, Italy, in 1223. Here, some scenes from the event.
Angels Ashlyn Fuller, Rachel Reeder, and Nina Reeder.- SUN PHOTO | CHUCK WAINWRIGHT
During the Nativity, St. Francis (Alexander LaPoint) took the baby Jesus (Grace LaPoint) into his arms, representing “all of us who do the same in our hearts.” – SUN PHOTO | CHUCK WAINWRIGHT
