Obituary Deacon Thomas L. Kane

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Deacon Thomas L. Kane, 64, of Syracuse went to his eternal resting place, where he joined his parents, John and Jean Fehr Kane, sister, Barbara Kane Baker, and brother, David Kane.

Deacon Tom was employed as a buyer at Onondaga Community College. He was previously employed by Charles Haller Enterprises for 25 years. His ordination to the Permanent Diaconate in 2010 was one of his greatest accomplishments. He served at St. Daniel Parish and loved this ministry. Tom was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 5398, which he served as past Grand Knight. He was a past Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 223 and was also a coach for Lincoln-Salem Little League.

Deacon Greg Cross, Director of Deacon Personnel for the Diocese of Syracuse, said this in an email:

“Tom was the consummate ‘servant.’ He was a deacon who would always say whenever I talked with him, ‘Let me know If I can do anything for you.’ I was the one who was supposed to be of service to him. My wife, Bunny, said he was exactly the same way in his job at OCC.

“Tom also assisted Father Lou Aiello as logistics manager with the men in formation for the diaconate on their class days and, more importantly, mentor for the candidates. On the days I would join the men and their wives for morning prayer, I distinctly remember Tom offering his commentary on the precision with which the format of the Divine Office was followed, or not. Tom would not allow any lapses, no matter how slight, that would diminish the dignity with which of the liturgy was prayed. His spirituality showed through in ways Tom may not even have realized. He will be missed by all of us here, but he will be one welcome companion for Our Lord in heaven.”

Deacon Tom is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sandra Rougeau Kane, his son, Sean (Tequina) Kane of Camano Island, Wash., daughter, Lauren Kane of Syracuse, and two granddaughters, Jhonny Davis and Lilah Kane whom he treasured dearly and enjoyed immensely. Also surviving are his brother, John (Darlene) Kane of Fort Pierce, Fla., and brother-in-law, Edwin Baker of Baldwinsville, mother- and father-in-law, Betty and Joe Metallo of Syracuse, brothers-in-law, Thomas (Nancy) Rougeau of Chittenango, Gary (Lillian) of Olean, John (Joyce) of Syracuse, Larry (Kathy Durkin) of Clay, and sisters-in-law Mary Rougeau and Patty (Roger) Auger, both of Syracuse. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many cousins as well as his brother deacons, especially those from his ordination class of 2010.

Deacon Tom’s entire family is grateful for the loving, compassionate care that he received at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The surgeon and doctors, the nursing staff on the third-floor Critical Intensive Care Unit, the pastoral-care staff, and everyone in between was caring and respectful and treated Tom with dignity to his final breath.

In hope that some scientific knowledge can be gained from Tom’s passing, his body was donated to the HHT Foundation for medical research.

Calling hours were held at St. Daniel Church, 3004 Court St., Syracuse, on Sunday, Nov. 13, followed by a Deacon Service. A celebration Mass was held Monday, November 14.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Daniel Church, 3004 Court St., Syracuse, NY 13208 or Blessed Sacrament Outreach Program, 3147 James St., Syracuse, N.Y. 13206.