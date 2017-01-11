High point for Christmas toys

Holy Family School in Syracuse held a blessing of the Christmas toys on Jan. 4.

“This is a fitting way to let our children know that God, our Father, is a part of everything we do,” the principal, Sister Christina Marie Luczynski, said in an email. “For children, play is an essential part of how they grow and learn. Through laughter and the sharing of play with their friends, they learn lessons of cooperation, patience, and the joy of sharing the company of others.

“May our children continue to grow in wisdom and grace through their play.”

Father John D. Manno, pastor of Holy Family Church, asked the children to raise their toys up to receive the blessing with Holy Water.