Melara announced as interim Catholic Charities executive director

Bishop Robert J. Cunningham announced Dec. 22 that Michael Melara, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, would be assuming the role of Interim Catholic Charities & Community Services Executive Director, effective Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Joe Slavik retired as the Executive Director at the end of 2016, after 42 years of service with Catholic Charities.

Melara will serve in this position on a part-time basis in conjunction with his current duties. During this interim period, he will assess the needs of the office while advancing the mission of Catholic Charities.