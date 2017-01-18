‘St. Anthony’ tops ‘St. Vincent’ in throwback game

St. Anthony took on St. Vincent in a “Holy War” Jan. 14, as the “throwback” teams met up in the PathFinder Bank Zebra Classic held at Le Moyne College’s Henninger Athletic Center. The boys basketball teams from Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School and Christian Brothers Academy sported uniforms drawn from the Parochial League, with Ludden representing St. Anthony and CBA representing St. Vincent. The game saw Bishop Ludden/St. Anthony top CBA/St. Vincent 53-41.

