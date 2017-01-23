Catholic headlines: Monday edition

If you’re using your lunch hour to catch up on news from the weekend, here are some headlines for you:

• President Donald J. Trump was inaugurated on Friday. He and his administration received “words of hope” and “prayers for civility” from political and religious leaders, including Pope Francis. And, “as President Donald Trump was being sworn in, Pope Francis told an interviewer it would be ‘reckless’ to pass judgment on the new president before he had a chance to do anything.”

• After being removed from a list of partner organizations for the Women’s March on Washington, members of a pro-life group based in Texas decided they still would take to the streets Jan. 21 to take part in the historic and massive event. And they said it was a good decision.

• Closer to home, a local March for Life stepped off in Syracuse on Saturday.

• Finally, today we celebrate the feast day of one of our own, St. Marianne Cope. Click here to learn more.