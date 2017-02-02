Catholic education celebrated at annual scholarship dinner

By Katherine Long

Catholic education was celebrated Jan. 27 as the Catholic Schools of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse held the 11th Annual Light the Way Scholarship Dinner.

Bill Crist, diocesan superintendent, said the event served not only as a great way to kick off Catholic Schools Week, but also as an opportunity to “take a step back and celebrate… to come together as friends and family and look at the great things we do as Catholic schools.”

Danielle Cummings, diocesan chancellor and director of communications — and emcee for the evening — noted the event also provides support for families who need tuition assistance: Over the past 10 years, the dinner has raised more than $250,000, she said, funds beyond the nearly $1 million awarded annually through the HOPE Appeal.

