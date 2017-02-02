By Bill Crist

Diocesan superintendent

National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs through that week, which for 2017 is Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2017 is “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service.”

The 22 component schools in our diocese are beehives of activity at all times during the year, but during Catholic Schools Week we go above and beyond with our focus on our faith and service activities for our communities, as well as fostering the many vocations for our children to consider.

We were excited to begin our Catholic Schools Week celebration Jan. 27 with the 11th annual Light the Way Scholarship Dinner. Our dinner this year offered special recognition to our retired bishops, Most Rev. James Moynihan and Most Rev. Thomas Costello. Recipients of the Light the Way Award, both have given selflessly in service, commitment, and contributions to our Catholic Schools over their years serving our diocese as bishop. You can read more about those honored on pages 8 and 9 of this issue of the Sun.

