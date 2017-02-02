The latest

Cheers, roars, and total silence at pro-life events

Shown before the March for Life started on Jan. 27 in Washington, D.C., are seven seniors from Liverpool High School who attend the youth group sessions at Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Liverpool. Front row: Steven Songer, left, and Taylor Fink. Back row: Luke Owens, Gina Calaprico, Laura Wanless, Ethan Spellicy, and Ethan Pare. - PHOTO COURTESY LAURA WANLESS

Posted By: The Catholic Sun February 2, 2017

Diocesan pilgrims describe bus trip,rally, and march

One pilgrim concluded, “It’s cool to be Catholic.” Another felt “an unforgettable sense of peace.” A third sensed “a unified resolve” to respect every life. 

   Hundreds of people from the Diocese of Syracuse attended the 44th annual March for Life on Jan. 27 in Washington, D.C. Catholic News Service (CNS) reported that the day was mostly sunny with 40-degree temperatures. CNS quoted Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, as saying, “The only number we care about is the 58 million” lost to abortion since it was legalized.

   Several people from the Syracuse Diocese who attended the march wrote their observations for the Sun. The submissions were edited for length.

