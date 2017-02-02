Cheers, roars, and total silence at pro-life events

Diocesan pilgrims describe bus trip,rally, and march

One pilgrim concluded, “It’s cool to be Catholic.” Another felt “an unforgettable sense of peace.” A third sensed “a unified resolve” to respect every life.

Hundreds of people from the Diocese of Syracuse attended the 44th annual March for Life on Jan. 27 in Washington, D.C. Catholic News Service (CNS) reported that the day was mostly sunny with 40-degree temperatures. CNS quoted Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, as saying, “The only number we care about is the 58 million” lost to abortion since it was legalized.

Several people from the Syracuse Diocese who attended the march wrote their observations for the Sun. The submissions were edited for length.

1 2 3 4 5 6