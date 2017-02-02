Health care presentation at St. Cecilia’s

The Respect Life Committee from St. Cecilia’s Parish is sponsoring an inspirational presentation, “What’s (on) Your Health Care ‘Bucket List’?”, to be held on Saturday, February 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia’s Denti Hall, 1001 Woods Rd., Solvay. Registration and coffee at 8:30 a.m. The Advanced Care Directive “Planning Tools” (eg. Health Care Proxy, MOLST, DNR/DNI, etc.) and the Catholic perspective on End-of-Life Issues (eg. Euthanasia and Physician Assisted Suicide) will be presented. Free admission.

