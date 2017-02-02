March for Life steps off in Syracuse

By Katherine Long

More than 200 people marched through downtown Syracuse Jan. 21, witnessing against abortion and to the value of all human life.

Sponsored by the Syracuse Right to Life Association, the annual Syracuse March for Life marks the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. It was held in advance of the national March for Life, which will take place in Washington, DC, on Jan. 27, as well as on the first full day of the “new pro-life friendly President Trump Administration in Washington,” the group noted in a release.

The Syracuse march, which Syracuse Right to Life President Christina Fadden Fitch said is the longest-running regional pro-life march in New York State, drew marchers of many ages and denominations and included families, clergy, and elected officials.

Holding pro-life signs and red roses symbolizing life, marchers walked from Armory Square to the steps of the diocesan chancery offices. There, marchers offered prayers and song, and Dr. John O’Brien, president of the St. Marianne Cope Guild of the Catholic Medical Association, spoke against assisted suicide.

