Reject inertia of ‘Mannequin Challenge,’ reach out to refugees, pope says





By Cindy Wooden Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — When it comes to helping the poor, the marginalized and refugees, Pope Francis urged Catholics not to mimic the “Mannequin Challenge” by just looking on, frozen and immobile.

The video version of his prayer intention for February begins with a street scene of people doing a “Mannequin Challenge,” the viral internet craze in which people freeze while music plays in the background.

The prayer intention and “The Pope Video” illustrating it are distributed by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer.

