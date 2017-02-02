Talk and signing for ‘Misfit Miracle’ book

Kate D. Mahoney, whose recovery from multiple organ failure was ruled to be the first miracle attributed to St. Marianne Cope’s intercession, has penned a new book: The Misfit Miracle Girl: Candid Reflections (Divine Phoenix Books in coordination with Pegasus Books). Mahoney will hold a book talk and signing at Barnes & Noble, 3454 Erie Boulevard East, DeWitt, on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. Copies of her book will be available for purchase.

