8 Grimes seniors commissioned before big crowd

Students become Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion

By Tom Maguire

Associate editor

Mark’s Gospel for the day said Jesus “was amazed at their lack of faith” when he came back to his native Nazareth.

Two diocesan priests came back to Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School Feb. 1 and found the exact opposite: an uplifting kind of faith.

Eight Grimes seniors were commissioned as Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion at a Mass attended by up to 500 people.

Father Christopher R. Seibt — a Grimes graduate — presided at the Mass with concelebrant Father Peter Tassini, Jr., who had instructed the new Eucharistic ministers in their formation.

“I have to say — as I have often said — that I am where I am today, a very happy priest, in large part because of the formation that I received here at Bishop Grimes,” Father Seibt said in his homily. He was addressing students, faculty, staff, and the special people who had been invited by the student body in observance of Catholic Schools Week — grandparents, aunts, uncles, and others.

Father Seibt called the eight ministers-to-be up to the altar set up in the gym. No one had talked them into this ministry; they had come up with the idea themselves. Around their necks were leather cords holding impressive wooden crosses. To the students’ left stood the Bishop Grimes Concert Choir.

As he commissioned the eight, Father Seibt said:

“Bless our brothers and sisters. May they faithfully give the bread of life to your people. Strengthened by this sacrament, may they come at last to the banquet of heaven. We ask this, through Christ our Lord.”