Blessed Sacrament School focuses on service

For 30 years, students at Blessed Sacrament School in Syracuse have participated in service projects during Catholic Schools Week.

Included in the observance last week were a school banking assembly and a sock drive. Students donated white adult socks and were treated to a sock hop. Socks were donated to In My Father’s Kitchen, which helps people who are homeless, and Jail Ministry Outreach. The students also made sandwiches for the Rescue Mission.

Blessed Sacrament also held activities to raise funds for the Patrick Wiese Foundation to honor Jack Sheridan, a senior from Christian Brothers Academy who is a cancer survivor.

Principal Andrea Polcaro’s Reading Challenge this year is “Reach Your Goal…Read,” so the week included reading. Another activity was a used-book sale for the Patrick Wiese Foundation during the open house and “expert expo.”

On Feb. 2, students purchased raffle tickets sold by the Student Council to “take over” the school as the principal, classroom teachers, custodians, and school nurse.