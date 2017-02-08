Blessed Sacrament School focuses on service

Chef Scott Ferguson supervises an activity on Career Day for three- and four-year-olds Feb. 2 at Blessed Sacrament School in Syracuse. - Sun PHOTO | CHUCK WAINWRIGHT
February 8, 2017
For 30 years, students at Blessed Sacrament School in Syracuse have participated in service projects during Catholic Schools Week.
Included in the observance last week were a school banking assembly and a sock drive. Students donated white adult socks and were treated to a sock hop. Socks were donated to In My Father’s Kitchen, which helps people who are homeless, and Jail Ministry Outreach. The students also made sandwiches for the Rescue Mission.
Blessed Sacrament also held activities to raise funds for the Patrick Wiese Foundation to honor Jack Sheridan, a senior from Christian Brothers Academy who is a cancer survivor.
Principal Andrea Polcaro’s Reading Challenge this year is “Reach Your Goal…Read,” so the week included reading. Another activity was a used-book sale for the Patrick Wiese Foundation during the open house and “expert expo.”
On Feb. 2, students purchased raffle tickets sold by the Student Council to “take over” the school as the principal, classroom teachers, custodians, and school nurse.
Bill Sweeney gets into his leprechaun mode as he talks to student Alec Kinne at the Blessed Sacrament banking assembly. Alec participates in the school banking program and he was selected to find as many coins as he could in 60 seconds. He found 12 coins and was able to open 12 gold bars. He collected $255 for his bank account at CORE Federal Credit Union. – Sun PHOTOs | CHUCK WAINWRIGHT
Chef Scott Ferguson supervises an activity on Career Day for three- and four-year-olds Feb. 2 at Blessed Sacrament School in Syracuse. – Sun PHOTO | CHUCK WAINWRIGHT
Chef Scott Ferguson works with John Cimino, left, on Career Day for three- and four-year-olds Feb. 2 at Blessed Sacrament School in Syracuse. The children are making whipped cream for fresh strawberries. – Sun PHOTO | CHUCK WAINWRIGHT
Special education teacher Jill Znaczko sits with Austin Znaczko on her lap. Also involved in the activity are, left to right, Bryce Rados, Quincy Carr, Annabella Mielnicki, and Karter Jackson. – Sun PHOTO | CHUCK WAINWRIGHT
