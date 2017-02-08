Church in Utica to celebrate Feast Day of St. Joseph

UTICA — St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church will celebrate the Feast Day of St. Joseph on March 20.

A Mass is set for 5:30 p.m. at the church at 702 Columbia St. A procession will follow to the parish center for prayer, song, and St. Joseph’s Table. St. Joseph’s Feast Day is March 19, but that is a Sunday, so the observance will be on Monday.

According to a release from the church:

“The history of St. Joseph’s Table dates back several centuries to a time in history when there was a severe famine in Italy. The people prayed to St. Joseph for relief. The prayers were answered and the famine ended. The people then prepared a table with foods they had harvested.

“After paying homage to God and St. Joseph with prayer and song everyone shared in the celebration at St. Joseph’s Table. Today, the tradition of St. Joseph’s Table continues in the Catholic Church and is widespread throughout America. Everyone is joyfully invited to St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church for this celebration.”

A donation of a non-perishable food item to benefit Mother Marianne’s Westside Kitchen is welcomed. The event is sponsored by the church and St. Joseph Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order.

For questions, contact Rick Roberts, (315) 794-4326.