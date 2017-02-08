Literacy Camp Out at Rome Catholic

ROME — Rome Catholic School held a Literacy Camp Out Feb. 2 as part of its Catholic Schools Week celebrations. Each class had a “campsite” in the gym with a tent and “campfire.” Local community leaders and celebrities read to the children at each campsite.

Catholic Schools Week was observed across the nation and the diocese Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. In this issue, we’re featuring just a few of the many service projects and activities that took place locally that week.

Reading at the campsites are (clockwise from top) Officer Alexzandra Carletta, on behalf of the Rome Police Department; Bruce Hairston, Branch Director, Rome Family YMCA; and Bill Crist, diocesan superintendent.