Obituary Sister Bonita Salahaski, OSF

Sister Bonita Salahaski, 99, OSF, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St. Francis, died of natural causes on Sunday, February 5, at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, Pa., where she had resided since 1987.

Born in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Theophila (Chesneki) Salahaski.

Sister Bonita entered the Bernardine Order on Aug. 11, 1943, and was in her 74th year of religious life. She ministered in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia as a domestic, in food service, and as a nurse’s aide and physiotherapy aide.

There are no immediate surviving members of her family. She had six brothers and four sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, Mt. Alvernia, Reading, Pa. Burial followed in the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters’ cemetery, Mt. Alvernia.