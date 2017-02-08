St. James students deliver gifts to police on Day of Service

Saint James third graders, from left, Ireland Ranger, 9, Mahogany Watkins, 8 and Alida Le, 8, gather around Johnson City Police Officer Doug Eddy learning about finger printing that while on a tour of the facility. To celebrate Catholic Schools Week, the students delivered gift boxes to express their gratitude for the work they do in the community. The students have included a variety of snacks and treats in the boxes. They have also placed a medal of St. Michael the Archangel who is the patron saint of police officers. -Sun photos | Chuck Haupt
Posted By: The Catholic Sun
February 8, 2017
JOHNSON CITY — St. James School third graders visited the Johnson City Police Department Jan. 30, delivering gift boxes to express their gratitude. The visit took place on the diocesan-wide Day of Service that kicked off Catholic Schools Week. In addition to some treats, the boxes included a medal of St. Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of police officers.
Saint James third graders, from left, Ireland Ranger, 9, Mahogany Watkins, 8 and Alida Le, 8, gather around Johnson City Police Officer Doug Eddy learning about finger printing that while on a tour of the facility. To celebrate Catholic Schools Week, the students delivered gift boxes to express their gratitude for the work they do in the community. The students have included a variety of snacks and treats in the boxes. They have also placed a medal of St. Michael the Archangel who is the patron saint of police officers.
To celebrate Catholic Schools Week, Third grade students from St. James School delivered gift boxes to the Johnson City Police Department to express their gratitude for the work they do in the community. The students have included a variety of snacks and treats in the boxes. They have also placed a medal of St. Michael the Archangel who is the patron saint of police officers.
Saint James third graders, from left ,Mahogany Watkins, 8, Alida Lee, 8 and Matt Ray, 8, ask Johnson City Police Officer Doug Eddy about the department’s lock-up cell as that are on a tour of the facility. To celebrate Catholic Schools Week, the students delivered gift boxes to express their gratitude for the work they do in the community. The students have included a variety of snacks and treats in the boxes. They have also placed a medal of St. Michael the Archangel who is the patron saint of police officers.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!