Catholic Schools of Broome County Names Elizabeth Carter as Next President

The Catholic Schools of Broome County system has selected Elizabeth Carter as its next president, according to a release from the organization.

The Catholic Schools of Broome County system includes All Saints Elementary School in Endicott, St. John the Evangelist Elementary School in Binghamton, St. James Elementary School in Johnson City, and Seton Catholic Central Jr./Sr. High School in Binghamton.

Carter is currently the Assistant Vice President of Student Development at Binghamton University; she will assume her new position July 1 . Carter will succeed current President Richard Bucci, who will retire at the end of the school year.

The full release from the Catholic Schools of Broome County is below.