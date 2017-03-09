Bishop Moynihan remembered as ‘an inspiration’ at vigil

Bishop Moynihan, the retired ninth bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse, died March 6. He was 84. He served as ordinary of the diocese for 14 years, from 1995 to 2009.

Bishop Robert J. Cunningham, diocesan clergy, religious, family members, friends, and faithful gathered for the evening service, over which retired Auxiliary Bishop Thomas J. Costello presided. Father Clifford Auth, Father Andrew Baranski, Msgr. James Lang, Msgr. J. Robert Yeazel, and Father Joseph Zareski served as honorary pallbearers.

Sister Mary Anne Heenan, CSJ, who served as diocesan superintendent of schools from 1989 to 2003, proclaimed the first reading, Ephesians 4:1-7, 11-13: “I therefore, the prisoner in the Lord, beg you to lead a life worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, making every effort to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to the one hope of your calling, one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is above all and through all and in all. But each of us was given grace according to the measure of Christ’s gift. The gifts he gave were that some would be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists, some pastors and teachers, to equip the saints for the work of ministry, for building up the body of Christ, until all of us come to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to maturity, to the measure of the full stature of Christ.”

Bishop Moynihan’s episcopal motto, “Support one another in love,” was drawn from this epistle, expressing his “deep belief and faith that all of us, as followers of the Lord Jesus Christ, are bound together and are therefore compelled and required to do all that we can to support one another in love.”

Bishop also drew the title of his 2001 pastoral letter, “Equipping the Saints for the Work of Ministry,” outlining the “institutional and structural challenges” facing the diocese, from this epistle.

Father Zareski, who served as Bishop Moynihan’s secretary and assistant chancellor for five years, offered the homily.