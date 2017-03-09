The Rite of Election was celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception March 5, bringing together 48 catechumens — along with their sponsors, godparents, families, pastors, and RCIA team leaders — from across the diocese.

Catechumens are preparing for baptism, Eucharist and Confirmation in the Church. The rite is an important step in the catechumens’ faith journey.

Bishop Robert J. Cunningham’s homily from the celebration appears on page 3 of this issue. See more photos at facebook.com/SyrCatholicSun.