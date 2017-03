By Tom Maguire, Associate editor

Lexus Levy scored from everywhere with a dizzying array of moves as Seton Catholic defeated Bishop Ludden 71-60 in the Class B regional basketball girls playoff game today at Onondaga Community College. Helping out were Julia Hauer, Ava McCann and Hanna Strawn. Next up are the state semifinals in Troy. Stars for Ludden included Danielle Rauch, Laura Patulski, Meg Sierotnik, Aurora Deshaies and Ally Wiegand.

Stay tuned for more from the game.