All Saints to host ‘Gay & Catholic’ series

All Saints Roman Catholic Parish will host a three-part informational series this month on topics related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) identities and the Catholic Church. The series is being organized and hosted by the All Saints LGBT Task Force.

The series, which is free and open to the general public, will take place on three consecutive Wednesday evenings, 7:00-8:30 pm, at All Saints Church, 1342 Lancaster Ave., Syracuse.

The series will provide information to broaden horizons about lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender identities; Catholic Church teaching and pronouncements; the lived experiences of LGBT persons; and the current state of LGBT affairs in the U.S. today. The series is geared toward the general public, but will be of special interest to inquiring and concerned Catholics.

The series was to kick off Wednesday, March 15, with a presentation given by All Saints pastor, Father Fred Daley: “Gay & Catholic: What the Scriptures Say, and What the Institutional Church Says.”

The series is to continue the following week, on Wednesday, March 22, with a second presentation: “Gay & Catholic: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Identities: What Modern Psychology Says” with Dr. Terry O’Brien, Ph.D., a counselor in practice in Syracuse. This event will take place in the lower level of the All Saints Parish Bishop Harrison Center, next to All Saints Church, 7-8:30 p.m.

The series culminates on Wednesday, March 29, with a panel presentation composed of various individuals, primarily from the LGBT community. Topics to be addressed include “Out & Gay in America Today: Challenges Persist”; “The Youth Perspective”; “The Transgender Perspective”; and “The Current State of LGBT Legal Rights.” Time will be included for questions and answers. This event will take place in the actual All Saints Church building, 7-8:30 p.m.

The series is free and open to the public. No pre-registration is necessary. For more information, contact Meg Ksander at Ksander@allsaintssyracuse.org or (315) 395-9308.