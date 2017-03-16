Bishop Ludden holds fashion show on March 25 at school

Bishop Ludden Jr./Sr. High School will hold its annual Fashion Show on Saturday, March 25, at the school, 815 Fay Road, Syracuse.

The proceeds will benefit the Senior Class and the After Gala Safe Party. Besides the show, there will be basket raffles, food, and 50/50’s. It is guaranteed to be an enjoyable evening.

Admission is $10 and dinner is $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is 7 at p.m. Bishop Ludden is located at 815 Fay Road, Syracuse.

For any questions, please contact Barbara Smith at 468-5396 or carabrendan@Verizon.net.