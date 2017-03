St. James Church in Cazenovia recently celebrated a Middle School Mass with Pastor Father Kevin J. Corcoran and Father David McCallum from Le Moyne College. “Our fifth- to seventh-graders from Cazenovia Middle School did a terrific job with all the Mass parts and the student choir Joyful Noise sang beautifully,” Faith Formation Director Lisa Matto said. “Father David’s homily referring to “Saving Private Ryan” was outstanding! What a great way to begin Lent!”