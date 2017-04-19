A Big Apple swing for Seton choirs

The Seton Catholic Central High School choir groups went to New York City March 30-April 1 for performance workshops and the Big Apple Music Fest Choral Competition.

Music Fest Corp. is a national organization that sponsors competitions in the United States and Europe.

Upon arrival Thursday, members of Seton’s four choirs — mixed, men’s, women’s, and swing — went directly to a Paramour Musical Theatre workshop, followed by a two-hour master class with Broadway vocal coach Doug Jabara. Doug has coached and currently coaches many of the young performers on Broadway, including performers in “Les Miserables” and “Finding Neverland.”

The group finished the day by viewing the musical “Anastasia” at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway.

Friday morning the group competed at Staten Island’s College of Performing Arts. Competing were mixed choir, men’s choir, women’s choir, and swing choir. The mixed choir performed “Bonje Ka Ede Ou,” written and composed by Jan DeAngelo for the Haiti mission and Sister Brigid O’Mahony of the Missionaries of

the Heart of Jesus. Sister O’Mahony goes to Haiti on a regular basis with Seton students to help the orphanages in the poorest areas. The judges liked the piece so much that they asked for a copy and said they want to pursue publishing it.

On Saturday, the Seton choirs took the Radio City Music Hall tour and met Rockette Megan. The award ceremony was at Medieval Times, a theme restaurant in New Jersey. All choirs received 1st place among seven schools, and the swing, men’s, and women’s choirs all won gold (above a certain points level) and mixed won silver. Sunday the choirs attended Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and then saw the show “Paramour” at the Lyric Theatre. The students met several of the actors at the stage door including the female lead, Ruby Lewis.