New York Mills parish raises $5,000 for Syrian Church

The Pastor’s Pasta Dinner of the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa in New York Mills raised $5,000 for the Catholic Church of Syria.

The pastor, Father Arthur Krawczenko, suggested that this year’s dinner support the Sisters in Damascus who are caring for the children orphaned by the violence in that country.

Young and old volunteers of the parish quickly came together to provide a delicious spaghetti dinner — including set-up, cooking, serving, decorating, entertainment, home-made desserts, and cleanup — for 250 attendees. In addition to the money raised from the dinner tickets sold, additional money was raised from a 50/50 raffle, pierogi sales, and individual donations.

This event exhibited the caring and love that the parish has for those suffering in other parts of the world.