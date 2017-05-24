St. Daniel Church in Syracuse held a combined celebration of First Communion and May Crowning May 6, with the First Communion students crowning Mary. Pictured above is Toni Cosco. -Photo courtesy St. Daniel Church
Schools and parishes around the diocese held traditional May Crownings this month; here are the celebrations shared with the Sun. Does your community have a crowning to share? Send it to info@thecatholicsun.com.
St. Mary’s School sixth-graders Adia Henkel and Danny Reagan serve as the May Queen and King on Sunday, May 14, at the start of the 11:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Church in Cortland. Fifty-five children from the school and the parish’s faith-formation program processed into Mass together with flowers for the Blessed Mother. St. Mary’s fifth-grade teacher Eileen Hoyt coordinated the annual event and the children enjoyed an ice cream social after Mass to celebrate Our Lady. -PHOTO COURTESY JEN FISCHER
Blessed Sacrament School’s second-grade First Communicants crowned the Blessed Mother May 12 at a morning liturgy. Pictured with Father Peter Reddick are Joseph Wesley Calangelo Amiah Emig. -Photo courtesy Blessed Sacrament School
Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School hosted a May Crowning prayer service May 12, led by Father Peter Tassini and Msgr. Richard Kopp. – Photo courtesy Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School