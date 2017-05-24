Latest recap

May Crownings

St. Daniel Church in Syracuse held a combined celebration of First Communion and May Crowning May 6, with the First Communion students crowning Mary. Pictured above is Toni Cosco. -Photo courtesy St. Daniel Church

Posted By: The Catholic Sun May 24, 2017

Schools and parishes around the diocese held traditional May Crownings this month; here are the celebrations shared with the Sun. Does your community have a crowning to share? Send it to info@thecatholicsun.com.

