Obituary Sister Ellen Michael Schafer, OSF

Sister Ellen Michael Schafer returned to God on April 5, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany, N.Y.

Magdalene Mary Schafer was the second daughter born to Henry and Nora (Schenete) Schafer of Boonville, N.Y.

Sister Ellen’s home parish was St. Joseph’s in Boonville. She attended Blessed Sacrament School in Utica and Utica Catholic Academy, as well as Boonville High School.

After entering the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, Sister Ellen began a ministry in education and service to her sisters that lasted more than 70 years.

The funeral was held April 12, 2017, in the Chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, followed by burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

