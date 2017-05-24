Rev. Mr. Matthew Lyons to be ordained June 3 at Holy Cross

Rev. Mr. Matthew Lyons, of Endicott, will become the newest priest in the Diocese of Syracuse when he is ordained at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt on Saturday, June 3.

Lyons is the son of Nancy and Thomas Lyons and graduated from Maine-Endwell High School in 2006. Following graduation, he attended the University of Scranton and SUNY Binghamton, where he graduated with a master’s in management and finance. Lyons spent the last year wrapping up his seminarian studies at Theological College in Washington, D.C.

“I do not think there is a way to fully prepare other than to stay close to the Lord in prayer and be open to whatever graces He wishes to give me in this time. Right now, in the weeks before ordination, it can feel like I am standing in a doorway: I am here, but not quite in the room. I think God can really work in those moments leading up to something like this,” said Lyons.

Lyons will be ordained by Bishop Robert J. Cunningham at Holy Cross Church in DeWitt at 10 a.m. June 3.