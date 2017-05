The Our Lady of the Rosary Annual Strawberry Festival will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at 923 Cayuga St. in Hannibal.

Food and game booths will open at 11 a.m. A chicken barbecue is set for 11:30 a.m., and takeouts will be available, along with strawberries and ice cream, and entertainment.

Drawings of raffle tickets for three cash prizes are scheduled for 3 p.m.

For information, call 315-343-3953.