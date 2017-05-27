Pastoral appointments announced

From the Diocese of Syracuse:

Bishop Cunningham is pleased to announce the following appointments:

Rev. Mr. Matthew E. Rawson, seminarian, was ordained into the transitional diaconate on May 20, 2017.

Rev. Mr. Matthew T. Lyons, is to be ordained into the priesthood on June 3, 2017.

Rev. John P. Donovan, currently serving as pastor of St. James Church in Johnson City, administrator at Holy Trinity in Binghamton, and moderator of Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Binghamton, has been appointed as pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows in Vestal, effective July 1, 2017.

Rev. Joseph E. Scardella, currently serving as pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption in Baldwinsville, has been appointed as pastor of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Fulton, effective July 1, 2017. St. Mary of the Assumption Church will be linked with St. Augustine’s Church in Baldwinsville on July 1, 2017. A pastoral appointment to the newly linked parishes is in process.

Rev. James P. Serowik, currently serving as pastor of St. Anthony of Padua in Endicott, is now also pastor of the newly linked parish of St. Joseph’s Church in Endicott, effective July 1, 2017.

Rev. Arthur W. Krawczenko, in addition to serving as pastor of the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Mary, Our Lady of Czestochowa in New York Mills, has been appointed administrator of St. Patrick/St. Anthony in Chadwicks, effective July 1, 2017.

Rev. John D. Manno, in addition to serving as pastor of Holy Family Parish in Syracuse, has been appointed Director of Seminarians, effective July 1, 2017. He is succeeding Father Thomas Servatius, who served in this capacity since 2006.

Rev. Christopher R. Seibt, currently serving as parochial vicar of Ss. John & Andrew in Binghamton, has been appointed to study Canon Law at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., effective August 1, 2017.

Rev. Joseph M. O’Connor, currently serving as Secretary to Bishop Cunningham and as Diocesan Director of Vocation Promotion, has been appointed pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Baldwinsville, effective August 28, 2017.

Rev. Jason C. Hage, currently serving as parochial vicar at Holy Family Parish in Syracuse, has been appointed administrator of St. Mary’s Church in Hamilton and St. Joan of Arc Mission in Morrisville, with additional sacramental responsibilities to the students at Colgate University, effective July 1, 2017.

Rev. Charles Opondo-Owora, currently serving as pastor of St. Joseph Church in Endicott until July 1, 2017, is awaiting appointment.