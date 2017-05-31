Notre Dame announces new executive principal

Submitted by Notre Dame Schools

UTICA — Notre Dame Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronald R. Spadafora, Jr., to the position of executive principal, effective July 1, 2017. Spadafora succeeds Sister Anna Mae Collins, CSJ, who retires in June after serving with distinction as teacher and principal for 44 years in the Diocese of Syracuse. After an extensive search, Spadafora was the unanimous choice of the Principal Search Team. He brings much leadership experience at various school levels as well as widespread involvement in site-based and strategic planning.

Spadafora is “extremely excited to become a part of the Notre Dame community. My initial meetings with board members, staff, students and parents were very warm and welcoming. I am looking forward to starting soon and am welcoming the opportunity to be the executive principal of Notre Dame Schools.”

Spadafora is a graduate of Catholic education from Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Rochester, a Master of Science in Social Studies Education and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration, both from Syracuse University. He also is a graduate of the Superintendent’s Development Program at the State University of New York at Oswego. He began his career as a social studies teacher and spent 20 years in the Syracuse City School District.

Spadafora is currently serving as interim principal at Stockbridge Valley Central School District and most recently served the Oneida City School District for 16 years, retiring as the superintendent of schools.

He was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award – Superintendent from Oneida-Madison-Herkimer School Boards Institute last year and the New York State Secondary Principal of the Year from SAANYS/NAASP/MetLife in 1996.

“Mr. Spadafora brings tremendous experience in education and administration to Notre Dame. We are excited to have someone of Ron’s caliber to lead Notre Dame into the next phase of growth,” said James Joseph, chair of the Notre Dame Board of Trustees.

