Support the Catholic Communication Campaign Collection

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

On June 11 and 12 in the Diocese of Syracuse, we will take up a collection for the Catholic Communication Campaign (CCC). This collection helps us to fulfill our Diocesan mission of evangelization: to know, live, and share our faith. In his message for the 50th World Communications Day, Pope Francis said, ‘Love, by its nature, is communication.’ Your support of this annual collection helps us to invite all to encounter the love of God.

Here in our Diocese, the CCC continues to provide funding for the award-winning Catholic newspaper, The Catholic Sun, Catholic Television and the Diocesan social media. Your donations to the CCC allow the Diocese to bring Sunday Mass to thousands of homebound faithful, encourage and inspire Catholics of all ages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and bring world and local Catholic news to Catholic Sun subscribers in print and online. Your support facilitates the electronic delivery of weekly Catholic news headlines and Diocesan happenings and events to the email inboxes of close to 3,000 subscribers. Donations to the CCC have played an important role in the funding of Advent, Lent, and Easter communication campaigns and have allowed us to inspire and encourage Catholics via our various digital platforms.

As always, half of your donation will remain here in our Diocese to support our local communication efforts. The remaining donations will fund national communications efforts. For more information about this collection and the projects it supports, please visit www.usccb.org/ccc.

I invite you to be a part of our Diocesan communication family by liking our social media platforms, subscribing to the Catholic Sun and our Catholic YouTube Channel. Our goal is to share the good news with you. For more information on our Diocesan communication efforts, visit our website at www.syracusediocese.org.

The CCC allows us to know, live, and share our Catholic faith with the people in the Diocese of Syracuse and beyond. Please prayerfully consider supporting this important campaign.

Cordially yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Robert J. Cunningham

Bishop of Syracuse