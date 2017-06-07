Diocesan statement regarding Felix Colosimo

The diocese released the following statement June 2, following a report published on syracuse.com that Matthew Strzepek had filed a lawsuit against the diocese and Felix Colosimo, claiming abuse by Colosimo when Strzepek was a child 30 years ago:

“The Diocese of Syracuse received an allegation of abuse from Matthew Strzepek against Felix Colosimo. The Diocese of Syracuse found the accusation credible. Felix Colosimo was permanently removed from ministry in 2014 in accordance with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. As a result, he can no longer function or present himself as a priest. In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding with the District Attorneys of the seven counties of the diocese, the Oneida County District Attorney was informed of the allegation. There are many allegations in the complaint that are markedly different than those presented to the Diocese of Syracuse. Due to the pending litigation, the Diocese is unable to elaborate further at this time.”