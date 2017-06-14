Annual golf day benefits Westside Kitchen in Utica

Get your foursome together now for a golf day Sunday, July 16. It’s a Nolan Family Memorial to benefit Mother Marianne’s Westside Kitchen in Utica.

The St. Joseph-St. Patrick Church Annual Golf Event will be held at noon at Hidden Valley Golf Club in Whitesboro. Special guests will be Father Richard E. Dellos, the pastor, and professional golfer Wayne Levi. There will be prizes and skins, which is a competition for lowest score on a hole.

The $70 price includes cart, 18 holes, lunch, and a steak dinner. The price for the dinner only is $16.

Event contacts: Mary Beth Fortnam

(315) 725-1753 or Kelly Hartman

(315) 247-1848.