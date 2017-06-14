Clergy training day to focus on healthcare for vulnerable populations

The annual Clergy Day training session June 21 sponsored by Upstate University Hospital’s Center for Spiritual Care will focus on cutting-edge initiatives in healthcare for vulnerable populations.

The 25th annual Rev. Jerry Shave Clergy Day is free for clergy, seminarians, chaplains, and lay pastoral caregivers. It begins with registration starting at 8 a.m. and runs through noon at the CNY Biotech Accelerator, 841 E. Fayette St., Syracuse. Participants must register by June 16 by calling (315) 464-8668 or toll free at 800-464-8668 24 hours a day.

The programs will include a keynote presentation by Diane Nanno, director of Upstate’s Department of Transitional Care.

The day’s activities will focus on healthcare for people with chronic diseases, those with psychiatric or behavioral health issues, the homeless, and the poor. The event is also sponsored by Upstate’s Department of Transitional Care and the Upstate Advocates.

Parking is free behind the Accelerator center.