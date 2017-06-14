Theme and speakers set for 8th Annual Syracuse Catholic Women’s Conference

Submitted by the Diocese of Syracuse Commission on Women in the Church and in Society

“In Search of a Servant’s Heart” is the theme for the 2017 Catholic Women’s Conference set for October 28 at the Oncenter in Syracuse. Speakers for the one-day Conference are Father Michael E. Gaitley, MIC, a best-selling author of books about Marian consecration; Sr. Ignatia Henneberry, OSF, a campus minister; and Michael Dopp, a leader in the New Evangelization.

We will be joined at the Conference by The United Nations International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of the World Apostolate of Fatima. The statue’s custodian, Mrs. Judy Studer, recently traveled with the statue to the United Nations on May 12 for a commemorative event on the “Centenary of Fatima and the Enduring Relevance of Its Message of Peace.” The statue and Studer were welcomed at St. Patrick’s Cathedral the following day, May 13, the 100th anniversary of the first apparition in Fatima, Portugal. In 2014, Studer appeared with the Statue on EWTN’s Women of Grace with Johnette Benkovic, who was also present at the United Nations event. First class relics of Saints Jacinta and Francisco Marto, canonized by Pope Francis on May 13, and a piece of the holm-oak tree on which Our Blessed Mother appeared in 1917 will accompany the Pilgrim Virgin Statue at the Conference.

Father Michael E. Gaitley, MIC, is director of Evangelization for the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception and director of Formation for the Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy. Father Gaitley is also the author of the bestselling books 33 Days to Morning Glory, Consoling the Heart of Jesus, and the new book 33 Days to Merciful Love. He lives and works on Eden Hill in Stockbridge, Mass., home of the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy.

Sister Ignatia Henneberry, OSF, was a student at Franciscan University of Steubenville when the Lord placed it on her heart to follow Him more closely. She entered the Sisters of Saint Francis of Perpetual Adoration in 2010. Sister Ignatia returned to Franciscan University in 2013 where she earned a B.A. in Theology, German, and Management. She is a native of the Syracuse area, having been raised in Mexico, N.Y. Sister Ignatia is Assistant Director of Campus Ministry at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Michael Dopp is founder and president of Mission of the Redeemer Ministries, and founder of the New Evangelization Summit, a two-day conference broadcast internationally that brings together speakers who are leaders in the New Evangelization. He is also co-director of the Summer Institute in the New Evangelization. Michael has been involved in numerous ministries dedicated to evangelization and mission projects in Europe, Africa, and North America.

Music throughout the day will be provided by Annie Karto. Her album, “A Gift for Our Lady,” is full of songs which honor our Blessed Mother. Karto has traveled extensively over the last 20 years, using the gift of her voice to evangelize wherever the Lord calls her.

Liturgical music will be provided again this year by the Holy Trinity Choir from Fulton, N.Y. The popular prepaid “Table 4 Ten” returns in 2017. Registration opens on July 29. For more, visit www.syracusecatholicwomen.org.