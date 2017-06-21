BG goes back

Last month, more than 20 graduating seniors from Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School — dressed in graduation gowns — returned to their Catholic elementary alma maters for special visits with grade-school students and staff.

“It was a success beyond all words for both our students and the students at the grade schools,” Grimes Assistant Principal Pat Kinne wrote in an email to the Sun. “We received such warm welcomes at each school and I think it meant a lot to the seniors to go back to ‘where it all began.’”

Kinne and Grimes Principal Brian Nolan accompanied the senior students on their visits to Blessed Sacrament School and Most Holy Rosary School in Syracuse, Holy Cross School in DeWitt, Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville, St. Margaret’s School in Mattydale, and St. Rose of Lima School in North Syracuse.

