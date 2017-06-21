Class of 2017 Valedictorians & Salutatorians

Class of 2017 Valedictorian: Yunting Fang

Daughter of Jisheng Fang and Xiaoyun Wang. Yunting will be attending Cornell University to study Chemical Engineering. Yunting is president of the Sustainability Club, co-captain of the Mathletes team, and member of the 2017 Regional Champion and State-Qualifying Mock Trial Team. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Yunting coordinates the school composting, recycling, and on-campus garden projects and has organized educational field trips to local farms. She is a two-time qualifier for the United States National Chemistry Olympiad, three time qualifier for the New York State Mathletes Competition, and in 2017 placed 2nd in the Broome County Mathletes Competition. She has been the recipient of the Rochester Institute of Technology’s Innovation and Creativity Award and has been commended as an AP Scholar with Distinction. She maintains a part-time job translating business files between English and Mandarin. In 2015 and 2016 Yunting attended Cornell University Summer College to further her studies. Yunting is passionate about all that she does and is always willing to help out her fellow students and community members.

Class of 2017 Salutatorian: Daniel Powell

Son of Drs. John and Marita Powell, Daniel will be attending Binghamton University in the Fall. He will be majoring in Biochemistry with the goal of going on to medical school. Daniel has been involved in many facets of student life at Seton Catholic Central. He is currently the president of Seton’s chapter of the National Honor Society and has been an active member for two years. Daniel has been a member of the Mathletes for his 4 years of high school. This year he is the co-captain of the Mathletes team that won the Regional Championship of Broome County. He has been involved in Science Olympiad all 4 years of high school and Chemistry Olympiad the last 2 where both years he was a finalist at the National Chemistry Olympiad Competition. He was a class representative in his Junior year. He was also one of just a handful of students working with parents and teachers on the Seton Catholic Central Reaccreditation Committee to prepare for reaccreditation status for the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Daniel has many hours of volunteer experience in and out of school. He is currently the Treasurer of Key Club, a student led service and leadership organization focusing on improving the lives of others in our community. He has been a peer tutor at Seton, working with students who have struggled with certain subjects, and could be counted on to carry out this responsibility with care and effort. He has volunteered at a local hospital and as a food kitchen volunteer with the Salvation Army. He has been an altar service at the Parish of Sts. John and Andrew from 3rd Grade to the present. Daniel has earned multiple scholarships and awards as well as being on the High Honor Roll every semester. He earned the NYS STEM Incentive Award, rewarding top students throughout the state that intend to pursue a degree in a STEM field. He also was rewarded the SEFCU Smart Sense Scholarship, and the Arthur J Dwyer Award, given to a member of the Sts. John and Andrew Parish. He has an incredibly bright future and we are extremely proud of his multitude of accomplishments.

1 2 3 4