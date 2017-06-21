Holy Family School celebrates its Fathers

Text and photos by Mary Babbles,

Holy Family School

The Holy Family School community joined together for a very special prayer service and celebration June 12.

The celebration was two-fold: First, we celebrated “Father Jason Day” as we prepared to say goodbye to our beloved Father Jason Hage after three years of service to the Holy Family “family.” As Father’s Day approached, we also recognized our priests, Father John Manno and Father Jason, for all they do for us.

Principal Sister Christina Marie Luczynski, along with members of the sixth-grade class, led our assembly in prayer. Father Jason offered a special blessing to the students and presented them all with miraculous medals. The school choir prepared a few songs for Father’s Day and our priests were showered with cards and love from the students. One of our fifth-grade students, Elle H., created the wonderful likeness of Father Jason during her recess time — we think it totally captures his spirit!