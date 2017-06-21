Obituary Sister John Loretta Sinnott, CSJ

Sister John Loretta Sinnott, CSJ, 92, died Monday, June 12, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham. She had been a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for 73 years.

Sister John Loretta, the former Shirley Elizabeth Sinnott, was born on Feb. 18, 1925, in Utica, the oldest daughter of the late John Henry and Mary Loretta Mack Sinnott. After graduating from St. Francis de Sales High School, Utica, Sister John entered the novitiate of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Troy, on March 19, 1944, and professed final vows on Aug. 15, 1949.

She received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in elementary education, both from The College of Saint Rose. For 56 years, Sister John taught in schools of the Albany and Syracuse dioceses. In addition, she served for nine years in the Sewing Room at St. Joseph’s Provincial House.

Sister John Loretta loved God, her family, her students, and the Sisters of St. Joseph. As a teacher, she enjoyed the challenges of both fortifying her pupils’ skills and talents and sowing the seeds of faith.

As a family member, Sister John was a font of wisdom, good sense, and constant assurances of prayer. She so looked forward to visits from her large extended family members and treasured every moment spent with them. As a true daughter of St. Joseph, she was humble, hardworking, charitable, and just. Sister John Loretta leaves a legacy of commitment, generosity, and caring, and she will be dearly missed.

Sister John Loretta is survived by her sisters: Helen Roberts, Veronica Przybyla, and Dolores Oliver; her brother, James E. Sinnott; many nieces and nephews and their families; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.

In addition to her parents, Sister John was predeceased by five sisters: Loretta McDonald, Barbara Como, Suzanne Langolf, Patricia Sibley, and Rosemary Gerace; and five brothers: Michael, Raymond, Robert, Thomas, and John Henry Sinnott.

Sister John Loretta’s Mass of Christian Burial was held June 17 in the chapel of St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham.

Contributions in Sister John Loretta’s memory may be made to the Development Office of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110.