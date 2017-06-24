New pastoral appointments announced

The Diocese of Syracuse released the following June 24:

Father Clifford H. Auth, pastor of St. Ann Church in Manlius, has been appointed pastor of the linked parishes of St. Mary Church and St. Augustine Church in Baldwinsville, effective August 18, 2017.

Father Matthew T. Lyons, newly ordained on June 3, 2017, has been appointed parochial vicar of Holy Family Church in Syracuse, effective July 1, 2017 .

Father Charles Opondo-Owora, formerly pastor of St. Joseph Church in Endicott, has been appointed pastor of St. James Church in Johnson City, Administrator of Holy Trinity in Binghamton, and Moderator of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church in Binghamton, effective July 1, 2017 .

Father Thomas R. Servatius, pastor of St. Augustine Church in Baldwinsville, will additionally serve as administrator of its linked parish, St. Mary in Baldwinsville, effective July 1, 2017 . On August 18 , Father Servatius will serve as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes in Utica and Our Lady of the Rosary in New Hartford while doing part-time studies.

Additionally, two other announcements:

Father Nader Ata, OFM Conv., newly ordained on May 27, 2017, has been assigned to Assumption Church in Syracuse.

Father John Bosco M. Tai Van Pham, CMC, Chaplain to the Vietnamese Community in the diocese since 2011, will be returning to his religious order. We are grateful for his years of service in our diocese.

