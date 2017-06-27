The Catholic Sun, Diocese of Syracuse earn awards at Catholic Media Conference

The Catholic Sun’s news and feature writing earned two awards from the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada last week.

The association held its annual Catholic Media Conference June 20-23 in Quebec City, Canada. Awards were presented June 23.

The Catholic Sun received the following awards:

• First Place: Best News Writing on a Local or Regional Event, Weekly Diocesan Newspaper, Circulation 25,000 or less: “Father Daniel Berrigan remembered” by Renée K. Gadoua

• Second Place: Best Reporting on Ecumenical and Interfaith Issues, Diocesan Newspaper: “Lawn signs show support during Ramadan; Muslims long a part of American fabric, speaker says; Audience learns about Qur’an at Christ the King” by Tom Maguire

The Diocese of Syracuse earned the inaugural Father John Catoir Social Media Evangelization Award, also presented June 23. The award is given to “the person who leveraged the power of social media to achieve the objectives of making Jesus known and loved.”

A complete list of the 2017 Catholic Press Association awards can be found at catholicpress.org.