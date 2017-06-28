A summer of learning and service for CBA trio

Submitted by Judy Salamone

DEWITT — Three members of the Christian Brothers Academy Class of 2019 have some challenging plans this summer.

Aiden Wheeler will be volunteering in a program called Cross Cultural Solutions. She is spending most of her summer in India, helping children learn English. She will be participating in the Education Project, which is geared toward spreading education and literacy across the globe.

“I chose to volunteer because I think service is important and I want to make a difference,” Wheeler said.

Sydney Schulman will be participating in the Skidmore College Young Writers Institute from June 27 to July 9. Schulman and other aspiring writers will receive instruction in poetry, fiction, and dramatic writing (screenwriting, playwriting, and dramatic monologue) and engage in the critical evaluation of each other’s work.

“Writing is a passion of mine,” Schulman shared. “This program is something that I wished for and I look forward to gaining everlasting insight and relationships with other writers by doing what I love the most.”

Steven Sayles will be living on the campus at the University of Notre Dame for two weeks, beginning in late July. Sayles will be taking an in-depth course studying the Civil War, particularly the social aspects of it and how Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass played roles in it.

“I have always loved the culture of the Fighting Irish, and cannot wait to spend part of my summer on the UND campus,” Sayles said.

Judy Salamone is the communications associate at Christian Brothers Academy.