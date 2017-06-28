All Saints School honors 3 retiring faculty members

All Saints Catholic Elementary School in Endicott honored the careers of three retiring members of the staff with a luncheon June 21.

Teachers Cathy Paige (42 years of service), Cathy Hoeflein (25 years), and Carol Southard (24 years) were thanked for their years of service to the Catholic Schools of Broome County and their students.

“Each of these professionals exemplifies the best in Catholic education. Their dedication and compassion for learning has enriched our school,” said Angela Sherwood, principal of All Saints.

“We are grateful for the unyielding enthusiasm and commitment exhibited by these faculty members. Their impact has been significant and we are extremely grateful for their service,” said Richard Bucci, President of the Catholic Schools of Broome County. “We wish them the very best as they retire and begin a new chapter in their lives.”