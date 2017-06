Seton Catholic Central junior Maddie Williams has been named a US Lacrosse Academic All-American. It is the highest national award that a high school lacrosse player can receive.

“Maddie is an exceptional student who excels in the classroom and on the field,” said Richard Bucci, president of Catholic Schools of Broome County. “It’s a well-deserved honor for her and brings recognition to the exceptional caliber of play in Section IV.”